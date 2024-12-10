Edoardo Bove's Brave Return: A Heart of Determination

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is set to have a removable heart starter device implanted following a dramatic collapse during a Serie A match, according to Italian media reports. The incident occurred during Fiorentina's home game against Inter Milan on December 1, leading to the match's abandonment.

The procedure, scheduled for Tuesday, is part of the medical protocol prior to his discharge from hospital. This Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) functions like a pacemaker, preventing fatal cardiac arrests by restoring a regular heart rhythm. However, such devices are not permitted for players in Serie A.

Once all medical examinations are completed, Bove, aged 22, will have the option to decide on removing the device should he wish to resume playing in the Italian league. This predicament draws parallels to Denmark's Christian Eriksen, who faced a similar situation and subsequently continued his career with Brentford after his ICD fitment resulted in the termination of his contract with Inter Milan.

