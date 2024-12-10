Left Menu

Thrilling Developments in the Sports World

Aryna Sabalenka was honored as WTA Player of the Year after her Grand Slam victories. Shohei Ohtani plans to bat during Dodgers' season opener. Jonathon Brooks' season ends prematurely due to injury. Meanwhile, the NFL and Justice Department seek expanded authority over drone threats. MLB and college football make headlines with major deals and Heisman finalists.

Updated: 10-12-2024 10:29 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has been named the WTA Player of the Year, celebrating her two Grand Slam victories and ascension to the world number one ranking. This is the first time the Belarusian has received this honor.

In baseball, Shohei Ohtani will take the batter's box but refrain from pitching as the Los Angeles Dodgers start their season in Tokyo. Ohtani, a celebrated two-way player, recently recovered from elbow surgery and claimed his third MVP award after an exceptional performance.

Carolina Panthers' rookie running back Jonathon Brooks faces another ACL surgery, cutting his promising season short after just three games. In a broader sports context, the NFL and Justice Department are urging Congress to extend the government's authority to manage drone-related security risks at sporting events.

