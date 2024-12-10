Thrilling Developments in the Sports World

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has been named the WTA Player of the Year, celebrating her two Grand Slam victories and ascension to the world number one ranking. This is the first time the Belarusian has received this honor.

In baseball, Shohei Ohtani will take the batter's box but refrain from pitching as the Los Angeles Dodgers start their season in Tokyo. Ohtani, a celebrated two-way player, recently recovered from elbow surgery and claimed his third MVP award after an exceptional performance.

Carolina Panthers' rookie running back Jonathon Brooks faces another ACL surgery, cutting his promising season short after just three games. In a broader sports context, the NFL and Justice Department are urging Congress to extend the government's authority to manage drone-related security risks at sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)