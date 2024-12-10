Record Crowds Flock to Iconic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

Tickets for the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out swiftly, underscoring the intense public interest in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The rush for tickets follows Australia's dramatic win in Adelaide, leveling the series at 1-1, enhancing the anticipation for the upcoming match.

Cricket Australia announced on their 'X' account that public tickets for Day 1 of the test were all accounted for, with a chance for additional seats on December 24.

