Record Crowds Flock to Iconic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne
The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has sold out tickets, showcasing strong public interest in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The excitement comes after Australia's recent victory in Adelaide, leading to a record-breaking turnout for the series.
Tickets for the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out swiftly, underscoring the intense public interest in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The rush for tickets follows Australia's dramatic win in Adelaide, leveling the series at 1-1, enhancing the anticipation for the upcoming match.
Cricket Australia announced on their 'X' account that public tickets for Day 1 of the test were all accounted for, with a chance for additional seats on December 24.
