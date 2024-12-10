Pat Cummins Shines as Australia Levels Series Against India in Thriller

Former cricketer Adam Gilchrist praised Australian skipper Pat Cummins for his exceptional performance in the Adelaide Test against India. Cummins' outstanding display helped Australia secure a 10-wicket victory, leveling the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, as reported by Fox Cricket. The defeat marked a setback for India, following their earlier triumph in Perth.

Cummins delivered a remarkable performance, taking seven wickets and propelling the hosts to victory. Speaking on Fox Cricket's podcast, Gilchrist remarked that Cummins seemed rejuvenated, akin to a car with a fresh grease and oil change, after the Perth defeat. Gilchrist noted Cummins' aggressive wicket celebrations, reflecting the team's determination to excel.

The Adelaide Test unfolded with India opting to bat first. Despite promising starts by KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India managed only 180 runs, hindered by Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul. In response, Australia's Travis Head scored an emphatic century, leading his team to 337 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's bowling, each securing four wickets. However, India's batting collapsed again in the second innings, setting Australia a mere 19-run target, which they chased down effortlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)