Sunny Dhillon Banned: Cricket's Integrity Under Scrutiny

Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach, was banned from cricket for six years for attempting to fix matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The ban, effective since September 2023, was imposed by cricket's governing body after finding him guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:43 IST
Sunny Dhillon, once regarded as a promising assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, has been handed a six-year ban from cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued the ban, backdated to September 13, 2023, after Dhillon was charged with attempts to fix matches.

The ICC found Dhillon guilty of violating the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code, following breaches during the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The governing body noted that eight individuals, including Dhillon, faced charges of corruption and attempts to influence match outcomes in the tournament.

The Tribunal's decision came after a detailed hearing with both written and oral arguments. Dhillon's charges included being involved in match-fixing attempts and failing to disclose corrupt approaches or cooperate with investigations. The case underscores the ongoing battle against corruption in cricket.

