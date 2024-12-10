Pakistan Unfazed by South Africa's Dominant Home Record Ahead of Series

Pakistan's white-ball skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, has assured fans that the team is unperturbed by South Africa's formidable home record. As the teams gear up for a series of three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in Durban, Pakistan looks to challenge the traditionally bouncier pitches contrasting with Asian surfaces.

South Africa has maintained a stellar performance record at home, hosting the West Indies, the Netherlands, England, Australia, and India for 50-over cricket since last year. Only India managed to secure a series win. In Test matches, the Proteas' home run is even more impressive, having not lost a Test match this year with their last defeat in the 2018/19 series against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan, speaking ahead of the first T20I in Durban, dismissed past records, emphasizing a fresh approach. "It doesn't matter which team played where and what they achieved," Rizwan stated in a video by Pakistan Cricket on YouTube. "It's a new challenge, and we want to perform well." Pakistan's recent surge includes a historic ODI series win in Australia and successes in Zimbabwe.

