Pakistan Unfazed by South Africa's Dominant Home Record Ahead of Series
Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan confidently downplayed the challenge of facing South Africa's strong home record as the teams prepare for a multi-format series in Durban. Despite acknowledging South Africa's impressive run, Rizwan emphasized the importance of focusing on the present competition and Pakistan's recent momentum.
- Country:
- South Africa
Pakistan's white-ball skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, has assured fans that the team is unperturbed by South Africa's formidable home record. As the teams gear up for a series of three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in Durban, Pakistan looks to challenge the traditionally bouncier pitches contrasting with Asian surfaces.
South Africa has maintained a stellar performance record at home, hosting the West Indies, the Netherlands, England, Australia, and India for 50-over cricket since last year. Only India managed to secure a series win. In Test matches, the Proteas' home run is even more impressive, having not lost a Test match this year with their last defeat in the 2018/19 series against Sri Lanka.
Rizwan, speaking ahead of the first T20I in Durban, dismissed past records, emphasizing a fresh approach. "It doesn't matter which team played where and what they achieved," Rizwan stated in a video by Pakistan Cricket on YouTube. "It's a new challenge, and we want to perform well." Pakistan's recent surge includes a historic ODI series win in Australia and successes in Zimbabwe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Cricket
- Series
- Durban
- Mohammad Rizwan
- T20I
- ODI
- Test
- Bounce
ALSO READ
Ivory Coast Sets Unwanted T20I Record with Historic Low Score
England Women's Squad Enhancements Ahead of South Africa T20I Series Continuation
Bavuma Shines Amid South Africa's Struggles Against Sri Lanka in Durban
Sri Lanka Shines in Seamer-Friendly Durban Test
Sri Lanka's Historic Collapse in Durban