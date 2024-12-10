Left Menu

Pakistan Unfazed by South Africa's Dominant Home Record Ahead of Series

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan confidently downplayed the challenge of facing South Africa's strong home record as the teams prepare for a multi-format series in Durban. Despite acknowledging South Africa's impressive run, Rizwan emphasized the importance of focusing on the present competition and Pakistan's recent momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:21 IST
Pakistan Unfazed by South Africa's Dominant Home Record Ahead of Series
Pakistan Team (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Pakistan's white-ball skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, has assured fans that the team is unperturbed by South Africa's formidable home record. As the teams gear up for a series of three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in Durban, Pakistan looks to challenge the traditionally bouncier pitches contrasting with Asian surfaces.

South Africa has maintained a stellar performance record at home, hosting the West Indies, the Netherlands, England, Australia, and India for 50-over cricket since last year. Only India managed to secure a series win. In Test matches, the Proteas' home run is even more impressive, having not lost a Test match this year with their last defeat in the 2018/19 series against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan, speaking ahead of the first T20I in Durban, dismissed past records, emphasizing a fresh approach. "It doesn't matter which team played where and what they achieved," Rizwan stated in a video by Pakistan Cricket on YouTube. "It's a new challenge, and we want to perform well." Pakistan's recent surge includes a historic ODI series win in Australia and successes in Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024