Charges Dismissed: Rugby Stars Cleared in Argentina

An Argentine court has officially dismissed the aggravated rape charges against French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, closing a notably tense chapter for the nation's rugby scene. The pair, who were charged in Mendoza, Argentina, have been under legal scrutiny since mid-July of this year.

The players, both 21, consistently insisted on their innocence, claiming the encounter was consensual. Rafael Cuneo Libarona, their attorney, confirmed the court's decision was due to the absence of evidence that a crime occurred, rather than doubts concerning their involvement.

Following their acquittal, Auradou and Jegou returned to France, where they have since been able to resume their club careers. The French Rugby Federation had previously announced that neither player would rejoin the national team unless the case was resolved in their favor.

