Indian Sports Ministry Eyes National Sports Leagues to Tap Talent

The Indian Sports Ministry plans to launch national sports leagues under the Khelo India program to unearth talent nationwide. These leagues aim to support struggling sports disciplines and align with the nation's Olympic ambitions for 2036. Established leagues remaining self-sufficient will be unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Sports Ministry is planning an ambitious move to harness the nation's athletic talent through the creation of a dozen or more national sports leagues (NSLs). This initiative falls under the Khelo India program and is seen as pivotal for India's potential bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Sources close to the matter indicate that the planning process is well advanced, though details surrounding the timeline and specific sports are yet to be finalized. The government aims for a structured launch involving the Sports Authority of India, league organizers, and national sports federations, ensuring streamlined operations.

While successful leagues like the Hockey India League and Pro Kabaddi League will remain independent, the focus will be on revamping struggling sports. The recent IOC meeting and expressions of intent for the Olympics further underscore India's growing status as a sporting power, highlighted by its record medal haul at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

