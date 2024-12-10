Indian Sports Ministry Eyes National Sports Leagues to Tap Talent

The Indian Sports Ministry is planning an ambitious move to harness the nation's athletic talent through the creation of a dozen or more national sports leagues (NSLs). This initiative falls under the Khelo India program and is seen as pivotal for India's potential bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Sources close to the matter indicate that the planning process is well advanced, though details surrounding the timeline and specific sports are yet to be finalized. The government aims for a structured launch involving the Sports Authority of India, league organizers, and national sports federations, ensuring streamlined operations.

While successful leagues like the Hockey India League and Pro Kabaddi League will remain independent, the focus will be on revamping struggling sports. The recent IOC meeting and expressions of intent for the Olympics further underscore India's growing status as a sporting power, highlighted by its record medal haul at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)