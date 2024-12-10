Left Menu

Kirti Azad: Transforming Delhi Cricket on Integrity and Vision

Kirti Azad, a 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer, seeks the presidency of DDCA with promises of transformation. Azad's vision includes creating cricket academies and enhancing facilities, aiming for immediate reforms and ethical governance. His slogan, 'DDCA Ab Nahi Badlega Toh Kabhi Nahi Badlega,' underscores the urgency of change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:42 IST
Kirti Azad: Transforming Delhi Cricket on Integrity and Vision
Kirti Azad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) approaches its presidential election, candidate Kirti Azad stands poised at a pivotal junction of athletic prowess and political sincerity. Azad, a celebrated cricketer from India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, intends to lead the DDCA into a new era of success.

In a detailed interview with ANI, Azad shared his strategic blueprint for Delhi cricket's revival, promising a sweeping range of changes. He plans to develop more club facilities, inaugurate nine cricket academies, and establish district facilities to groom young talents akin to the National Cricket Academy.

Azad has been a staunch advocate for DDCA reforms, citing a dire need for immediate transformation. He highlighted his perseverance for change, reiterating his determination to bring about the required alterations if elected. Under his campaign slogan 'DDCA Ab Nahi Badlega Toh Kabhi Nahi Badlega,' Azad emphasized the urgency of reforming the association, pledging to focus on ethical governance and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024