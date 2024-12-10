Kirti Azad: Transforming Delhi Cricket on Integrity and Vision

As the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) approaches its presidential election, candidate Kirti Azad stands poised at a pivotal junction of athletic prowess and political sincerity. Azad, a celebrated cricketer from India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, intends to lead the DDCA into a new era of success.

In a detailed interview with ANI, Azad shared his strategic blueprint for Delhi cricket's revival, promising a sweeping range of changes. He plans to develop more club facilities, inaugurate nine cricket academies, and establish district facilities to groom young talents akin to the National Cricket Academy.

Azad has been a staunch advocate for DDCA reforms, citing a dire need for immediate transformation. He highlighted his perseverance for change, reiterating his determination to bring about the required alterations if elected. Under his campaign slogan 'DDCA Ab Nahi Badlega Toh Kabhi Nahi Badlega,' Azad emphasized the urgency of reforming the association, pledging to focus on ethical governance and infrastructure improvements.

