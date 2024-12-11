Left Menu

Edoardo Bove's Heart Resilience: A Triumph in Serie A

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove underwent successful surgery to install a removable heart starter device after collapsing during a match against Inter Milan. The device, an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, is not allowed in Serie A. Once Bove's tests return, he can decide about having the device removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 01:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 01:49 IST
Edoardo Bove's Heart Resilience: A Triumph in Serie A

Edoardo Bove, the Fiorentina midfielder, is on the road to recovery following a significant health scare on the field. Bove collapsed during a Serie A fixture against Inter Milan, leading to the abandonment of the match. Successful surgery was performed to implant a removable heart starter device, a crucial step in his recovery.

Fiorentina announced that Bove personally informed them of his well-being as he continues the post-operative recovery process. This device, known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), is designed to prevent fatal cardiac incidents by delivering an electric shock to restore normal heart rhythm. However, Serie A regulations do not allow players fitted with such devices to participate.

As medical evaluations proceed, Bove faces a decision on device removal to potentially resume his top-flight career. The scenario mirrors that of Denmark's Christian Eriksen, who shifted his career to the English Premier League's Brentford following a similar incident in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024