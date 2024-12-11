Linde's All-round Prowess Leads South Africa to Victory
George Linde's four-wicket haul and 48-run knock helped South Africa secure an 11-run win over Pakistan in a T20 international. South Africa set a target of 184, and Pakistan fell short despite a persistent effort from captain Mohamed Rizwan. David Miller also contributed a robust 82 runs.
Spinner George Linde played a pivotal role in South Africa's 11-run victory against Pakistan during the first Twenty20 international at Kingsmead. Linde not only claimed four wickets but also contributed 48 runs off just 24 balls, helping set a challenging target of 184 runs for the visitors.
Despite a valiant effort from Pakistan, who ended up scoring 172-8, they failed to chase down the target. South Africa's David Miller top-scored with a dynamic 82 runs off 40 balls, featuring four sixes and eight fours.
While Linde picked up 4-21 in his four overs, he missed a hat-trick opportunity after a leg-before-wicket decision against Haris Rauf was overturned. Pakistan struggled with the required run rate all along, even as skipper Mohamed Rizwan anchored their innings, scoring 74 runs before falling in the last over.
