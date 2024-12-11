Sports Headlines: Transfers, Signings, and Achievements

The Cleveland Guardians are reportedly trading their three-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman, Andres Gimenez, to the Toronto Blue Jays. In return, the Guardians will receive Toronto's first and second baseman, Spencer Horwitz, according to ESPN.

In college football, Michigan is set to appoint Chip Lindsey as the new offensive coordinator, following Kirk Campbell's recent departure. Lindsey, who has served as North Carolina's OC for the past two seasons, has a diverse coaching background in NCAA and high school football.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M has secured a commitment from UAB transfer quarterback Jacob Zeno for their 2025 roster. The former four-star recruit from San Antonio announced his decision to transfer after showcasing formidable statistics at UAB, including over 3,000 passing yards.

