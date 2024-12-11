Left Menu

Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to Host 2025 Khelo India Winter Games

The 2025 Khelo India Winter Games will occur in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, with Ladakh hosting ice events in January and Jammu & Kashmir hosting snow events in February. The Games have grown since their 2020 debut, highlighting India's commitment to fostering winter sports talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:43 IST
Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to Host 2025 Khelo India Winter Games
KIWG will start from January 23 next year. (Photo- MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports declared the schedule for the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games. Ladakh is set to stage the ice events from January 23 to 27, while Jammu and Kashmir will take charge of snow events from February 22 to 25.

As the premier event to kick off the Khelo India season, the Winter Games set the stage for Youth and Para Games in Bihar in April, followed by the University Games. Initiated in 2020, the Winter Games have seen a remarkable rise in participation, with over 1,500 athletes competing in 2022 alone.

The upcoming Games emphasize India's dedication to nurturing winter sports, a sentiment echoed by Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, who sees these events as pivotal in selecting athletes for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The continuous effort to promote sports such as skiing and skating is evident, with participation from athletes in remote Himalayan regions steadily climbing. These initiatives signify an inclusive push to propel India onto the winter sports stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024