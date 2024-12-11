Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to Host 2025 Khelo India Winter Games

In a landmark announcement, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports declared the schedule for the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games. Ladakh is set to stage the ice events from January 23 to 27, while Jammu and Kashmir will take charge of snow events from February 22 to 25.

As the premier event to kick off the Khelo India season, the Winter Games set the stage for Youth and Para Games in Bihar in April, followed by the University Games. Initiated in 2020, the Winter Games have seen a remarkable rise in participation, with over 1,500 athletes competing in 2022 alone.

The upcoming Games emphasize India's dedication to nurturing winter sports, a sentiment echoed by Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, who sees these events as pivotal in selecting athletes for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The continuous effort to promote sports such as skiing and skating is evident, with participation from athletes in remote Himalayan regions steadily climbing. These initiatives signify an inclusive push to propel India onto the winter sports stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)