India's Ice Hockey Ambitions: Building Rinks for Growth

Ice hockey coach Darryl Easson recently highlighted India's urgent need to build more ice rinks to promote the sport's growth. Speaking at the Ice Hockey Coaches Training Program held at ISKATE, Easson expressed optimism about India's ice hockey future, given proper infrastructure development.

Easson, experienced with teams in Hungary and Great Britain, noted that countries without natural ice like Spain have gained popularity in ice hockey thanks to artificial rinks. He emphasized the potential for ice hockey to thrive even in regions lacking natural resources.

The coach urged stakeholders to seriously invest in creating more artificial ice rinks. The ongoing training program serves as a precursor to the upcoming Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League season set for January 2025, symbolizing India's growing interest in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)