Ajinkya Rahane's Fiery Fifty Sparks Mumbai's Semifinal Entry

In a scintillating display of batting, Ajinkya Rahane's explosive 84-run innings clinched a thrilling six-wicket win for Mumbai against Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Rahane's knock, consisting of ten boundaries and three sixes, was the linchpin in Mumbai's chase of a daunting 221-run target.

Despite some mid-innings stumbles, Mumbai, with the aid of Shivam Dube and Suyansh Shedge's aggressive finishing, crossed the finish line in 19.2 overs. The win seals Mumbai's entry into the semifinals, where they will face Baroda on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi booked their semifinal berth following a comprehensive 19-run victory over Uttar Pradesh, powered by Anuj Rawat's unbeaten 73 off 33 balls. Delhi will now face Madhya Pradesh in their semifinal clash.

