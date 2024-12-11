Golden Comeback: Stellato-Dudek's Olympic Pursuit

Deanna Stellato-Dudek, the world-renowned figure skater, is set to become a Canadian citizen on Wednesday, allowing her and Maxime Deschamps to aim for the 2026 Milan Olympics under the Canadian flag.

The Chicago native made headlines when she returned to the world stage, clinching a world title at age 40 after a 16-year hiatus, in partnership with Deschamps. Their recent victories at the ISU Grand Prix underscore their strong contention for Olympic medals.

The pair had to withdraw from a Grand Prix final due to Deschamps' illness, but their past successes position them as strong contenders. Such nationality switches are common in the sport, reflecting Stellato-Dudek's dedication after she left a blossoming career in aesthetics to pursue her skating dreams.

