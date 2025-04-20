Lei Peifan Stuns Snooker World Champion Kyren Wilson in Dramatic Upset

Chinese debutant Lei Peifan delivered a sensational upset at the Snooker World Championship, ousting defending champion Kyren Wilson with a narrow 10-9 victory. Taking place at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, Lei's triumph over Wilson, who had secured four titles this season, defied expectations.

Wilson initially took control after a slow start, bouncing back from a two-frame deficit to lead 6-2 in the 19-frame battle. However, Lei's unprecedented seven-frame streak put Wilson on the back foot, despite a momentary comeback in the 16th frame with a century clearance.

As tensions peaked, Lei capitalized on Wilson's falters, maintaining composure to secure victory with a final break of 66. This outcome extends the Crucible Curse, with no first-time champion ever having retained the title the following year.

