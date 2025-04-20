Left Menu

Lei Peifan Stuns Snooker World Champion Kyren Wilson in Dramatic Upset

In an unexpected twist at the Snooker World Championship, debutant Lei Peifan defeated defending champion Kyren Wilson 10-9. Despite Wilson's strong start, Lei made a remarkable comeback to claim victory, marking one of the tournament's biggest shocks and extending the Crucible Curse.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chinese debutant Lei Peifan delivered a sensational upset at the Snooker World Championship, ousting defending champion Kyren Wilson with a narrow 10-9 victory. Taking place at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, Lei's triumph over Wilson, who had secured four titles this season, defied expectations.

Wilson initially took control after a slow start, bouncing back from a two-frame deficit to lead 6-2 in the 19-frame battle. However, Lei's unprecedented seven-frame streak put Wilson on the back foot, despite a momentary comeback in the 16th frame with a century clearance.

As tensions peaked, Lei capitalized on Wilson's falters, maintaining composure to secure victory with a final break of 66. This outcome extends the Crucible Curse, with no first-time champion ever having retained the title the following year.

