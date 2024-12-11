LTA's Transgender Inclusion Policy Sparks Debate

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has announced a new policy barring transgender women from participating in female competitions at the national and inter-club levels in Britain. This move aims to ensure fairness in competitive sports, according to the governing body.

The LTA emphasized that tennis and padel are sports where gender differences can significantly impact performance. By citing physical advantages such as longer levers and increased cardiovascular capacity, the association justified its decision. This policy change aligns with reviews from the Sports Councils Equality Group.

Effective January 25, the policy will apply to 'specified competitions,' while international events like Wimbledon remain unaffected. For non-specified club events, inclusivity choices remain with the venues. Meanwhile, the WTA Tour permits transgender participation under specific conditions.

