Ronaldo Celebrates Historic 2030 World Cup Announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the forefront of celebrations when Portugal, alongside five other nations, was announced as a host for the 2030 men's World Cup. Ronaldo labeled the upcoming tournament as potentially the 'most special' yet.

This tournament is groundbreaking, marking the first World Cup to be hosted across six countries, with primary hosts being Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. South American nations Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will host one game each, celebrating the centenary of the first World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930.

Although Ronaldo, famous for scoring in five World Cup tournaments, will likely not play in 2030, he expressed his pride in Portugal's role. The approval of the multi-nation bid was mostly procedural at FIFA's online meeting, with Saudi Arabia also confirmed as the 2034 host. Reactions in Spain and Portugal were subdued, but South America, particularly CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez, celebrated the decision, noting its historical significance for the continent.

