High-Stakes Deals and Comebacks Shake Up the Sports World

In a series of headline-making moves, right-handed pitcher Jacob Webb signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Webb, 31, is coming off a record season with the Baltimore Orioles.

In college football, Garrett Nussmeier committed to returning to LSU for his senior season, aiming to lead the team to a championship. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick has agreed to coach the UNC Tar Heels under a five-year deal pending official approval.

Baseball saw its own blockbuster move with Juan Soto joining the New York Mets in a history-making 15-year, $765 million deal, while the Kansas City Chiefs face a challenging schedule ahead. Meanwhile, the U.S. Open's Stacey Allaster will step down after 2025, marking an end to her impactful tenure.

