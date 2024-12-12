Left Menu

Stars Emerge from Indian Street Premier League Auction

The Indian Street Premier League held its Season 2 Auction, bringing top cricket talent to the fore. Ludhiana's Abhishek Kumar Dalhor emerged as the costliest player, securing a bid of Rs 20.50 lakh. Over 96 players from 55 cities were chosen to join six teams for the upcoming tournament.

In a thrilling selection process, Ludhiana's Abhishek Kumar Dalhor became the costliest player at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 Auction, with a bid of Rs 20.50 lakh. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Sharik Yasir from Srinagar was identified as the youngest participant, fetching Rs 3 lakh.

The ISPL has expanded impressively, with 96 players from 55 cities being auctioned to competition-ready teams. This vibrant sporting event is scheduled to take place at Thane's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium from January 26 to February 15 next year.

Prominent figures, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, highlighted the importance of this league in showcasing emerging talent. As the tournament grows, further expansions are planned, with trials slated for 101 cities in the third season. Franchise owners are advocating for player retention policies to be introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

