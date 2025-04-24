Cricket World Celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's 52nd Birthday

The cricketing world showered accolades and birthday wishes on Sachin Tendulkar, as the 'Master Blaster' and 'God of Cricket' turned 52. Revered not only in India but globally, Tendulkar remains a household name, credited with boosting cricket's popularity, competitiveness, and financial thriving.

Players like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson cite the legendary batsman as a source of their inspiration. Former cricketing greats, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, expressed heartfelt messages on social media, emphasizing Tendulkar's influence and remarkable humility.

Wishes poured in from across the cricket spectrum. Venkatesh Prasad acknowledged Sachin's role as a benchmark for cricketers, while AB de Villiers hailed him as the greatest of all time. These tributes underscore Tendulkar's lasting impact on the sport and his role as an admired exemplar.

(With inputs from agencies.)