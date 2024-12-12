Controversies, Contracts, and Career Shifts: Latest in Sports
The latest round-up of sports news includes FIFA granting Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup, new player contracts in baseball and soccer, significant coaching changes in American football, and key trades in basketball. Notable shifts and decisions are shaping the future of various sports organizations.
A storm brews in the world of soccer as Australia's players union lambasts FIFA for awarding the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, citing potential human rights risks. FIFA confirmed the single-bid tournament amid widespread criticism.
In Major League Baseball, the New York Mets secured standout hitter Juan Soto on a historic 15-year, $765 million contract, marking a significant boost to their championship prospects. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick ascends to a new coaching role as the head of the University of North Carolina's football team.
Elsewhere in sports, the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is speculated to join one of four teams amid trade talk, while U.S. Open director Stacey Allaster plans to step down post-2025 season to assume a strategic advisory role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
