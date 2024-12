India's Cricketing Conundrum: Captain Rohit Sharma's Form and Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness in Focus

An anxious India heads to Brisbane, grappling with Captain Rohit Sharma's performance issues and Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of the crucial third test starting this Saturday against a reinvigorated Australian side.

Rohit, who returned for a subpar performance in Adelaide after missing the Perth match for family reasons, faces criticism due to his declining form. His future in the batting order remains uncertain, fueling debates across the subcontinent if he continues to falter at the Gabba.

In contrast, Bumrah, though a pivotal figure in the series, raises concerns with his fitness following a strain in the Adelaide test. Australia's selection headaches include decisions on retaining Scott Boland or reinstating Josh Hazlewood. All eyes are on Brisbane, with World Test Championship stakes high for both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)