Anrich Nortje's Continued Injury Struggles Sideline Him Again

Anrich Nortje, the prominent South African fast bowler, faces another setback as injury forces him out of both the ongoing T20 series against Pakistan and the subsequent One-Day Internationals.

Cricket South Africa announced that the 31-year-old will miss the crucial matches due to a fractured left toe. The injury was confirmed following scans conducted on Wednesday, after Nortje hurt his toe during pre-match training in Durban earlier this week.

In his absence, uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been selected to step in for the remaining T20 internationals scheduled in Pretoria and Johannesburg. This comes after Nortje's recent recovery from a stress fracture, which kept him out for nine months only to return for a stellar World Cup performance earlier this year.

