Anrich Nortje's Continued Injury Struggles Sideline Him Again
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Pakistan and upcoming ODIs due to a left toe injury. Nortje was initially sidelined with a stress fracture but made a comeback for the T20 World Cup. Dayyaan Galiem replaces him.
- Country:
- South Africa
Anrich Nortje, the prominent South African fast bowler, faces another setback as injury forces him out of both the ongoing T20 series against Pakistan and the subsequent One-Day Internationals.
Cricket South Africa announced that the 31-year-old will miss the crucial matches due to a fractured left toe. The injury was confirmed following scans conducted on Wednesday, after Nortje hurt his toe during pre-match training in Durban earlier this week.
In his absence, uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been selected to step in for the remaining T20 internationals scheduled in Pretoria and Johannesburg. This comes after Nortje's recent recovery from a stress fracture, which kept him out for nine months only to return for a stellar World Cup performance earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anrich Nortje
- injury
- South Africa
- cricket
- T20 series
- Pakistan
- fracture
- Dayyaan Galiem
- replacement
- ODI
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Protests Suspended Amid Crackdown
Protests Erupt in Pakistan Following Imran Khan's Arrest
Chaos in Pakistan's Capital: Protests Met with Violence
Pakistan's Inflation Eases: Economic Outlook Improves
Injuries Force Pakistan Squad Shuffle for Final ODI Against Zimbabwe