Anrich Nortje's Continued Injury Struggles Sideline Him Again

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Pakistan and upcoming ODIs due to a left toe injury. Nortje was initially sidelined with a stress fracture but made a comeback for the T20 World Cup. Dayyaan Galiem replaces him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:05 IST
Anrich Nortje
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Anrich Nortje, the prominent South African fast bowler, faces another setback as injury forces him out of both the ongoing T20 series against Pakistan and the subsequent One-Day Internationals.

Cricket South Africa announced that the 31-year-old will miss the crucial matches due to a fractured left toe. The injury was confirmed following scans conducted on Wednesday, after Nortje hurt his toe during pre-match training in Durban earlier this week.

In his absence, uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been selected to step in for the remaining T20 internationals scheduled in Pretoria and Johannesburg. This comes after Nortje's recent recovery from a stress fracture, which kept him out for nine months only to return for a stellar World Cup performance earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

