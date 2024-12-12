Haryana Steelers: A Strategic Play for PKL Glory

The Haryana Steelers are exuding confidence as they advance towards the decisive stages of this Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season, having already secured playoff qualification. Their primary focus now is on refining their performances, steering clear of past pitfalls like last season's final defeat in PKL Season 10.

Head coach Manpreet Singh offered a thoughtful reflection on the team's complex journey, remarking, "Even after 19 matches, I still don't fully understand my team. They oscillate between top-tier performances and moments of uncertainty," after their victory over Bengaluru Bulls. This season has been a challenging journey. Manpreet noted that over a year was spent addressing their weaknesses, which now clearly yield positive results.

Adopting a pragmatic approach is perhaps the team's biggest asset. "We're not thinking about the trophy right now. Our focus is on the semifinals—one step at a time," he emphasized. Captain Jaideep Dahiya reinforced this viewpoint, expressing their aim to remain at the top. Their mission is to secure a direct semifinal path and ultimately win the championship.

The Steelers stand out for respecting their opponents, reflecting Kabaddi's competitive ethos. Coach Manpreet emphasized, "There are no weak teams, only different moments of potential." He acknowledged the brilliance of players like Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Rawal from Bengaluru Bulls. This strategy of mixing ambition and careful planning might transform the Steelers from contenders to champions.

In parallel, Tamil Thalaivas face a crucial match against Patna Pirates, with young defender Nitesh Kumar tasked to counter key raiders. Moein Shafaghi's role in the raiding department is pivotal. Later, Puneri Paltan faces Bengaluru Bulls, hoping to break their home leg winless streak with Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde carrying expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)