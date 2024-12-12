Indian Prodigy Gukesh Dethrones Reigning Chess Champion

In a historic win for Indian chess, Grandmaster D Gukesh has become the world's youngest chess champion at just 18 years old. Gukesh clinched the title after a thrilling 14-game match, outscoring reigning champion Ding Liren from China with 7.5 points to 6.5.

Throughout the match, Gukesh demonstrated remarkable skill and composure, particularly in the final classical time control game that many predicted would end in a draw. This victory has dethroned Garry Kasparov's long-standing record; he was the youngest to win the title at 22 when he beat Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh, who earned his place in this championship by winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year, now follows in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, India's first world chess champion. Anand, a five-time champion, last held the title in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)