Left Menu

Indian Prodigy Gukesh Dethrones Reigning Chess Champion

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh becomes the youngest world chess champion at 18, surpassing previous record-holder Garry Kasparov. Gukesh defeats title-holder Ding Liren of China by securing 7.5 points in a 14-game showdown, marking a historical moment as the second Indian world chess champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:46 IST
Indian Prodigy Gukesh Dethrones Reigning Chess Champion
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a historic win for Indian chess, Grandmaster D Gukesh has become the world's youngest chess champion at just 18 years old. Gukesh clinched the title after a thrilling 14-game match, outscoring reigning champion Ding Liren from China with 7.5 points to 6.5.

Throughout the match, Gukesh demonstrated remarkable skill and composure, particularly in the final classical time control game that many predicted would end in a draw. This victory has dethroned Garry Kasparov's long-standing record; he was the youngest to win the title at 22 when he beat Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh, who earned his place in this championship by winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year, now follows in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, India's first world chess champion. Anand, a five-time champion, last held the title in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024