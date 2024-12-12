India's Young Prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju Becomes Youngest Chess World Champion
Gukesh Dommaraju, an 18-year-old from India, defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest chess world champion. He secured victory in Singapore during the final match of a 14-game series, beating the previous record set by Garry Kasparov. The classical tournament had a prize fund of $2.5 million.
Gukesh Dommaraju, a prodigious talent from India, has been crowned the youngest chess world champion at the age of 18. He achieved this landmark by overcoming defending champion Ding Liren in a nail-biting conclusion to a 14-game series held in Singapore.
Gukesh's remarkable feat breaks the long-standing record held by Garry Kasparov, who became world champion in 1985 at the age of 22. The Indian teenager clinched the title with a tense final match, securing a score of 7.5 to Ding's 6.5 by seizing upon an error made by his opponent under pressure.
The championship, featuring a prize fund of $2.5 million, was a classical tournament. Gukesh had earlier gained his spot by triumphing in the Candidates tournament in April. This momentous victory comes after Magnus Carlsen, who ruled the chess world since 2013, stepped down citing waning motivation.
