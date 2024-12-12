Eddie Jordan's Fight Against Cancer: A Tale of Resilience

Former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan revealed his battle with prostate and bladder cancer on Thursday, highlighting the severity of his diagnosis earlier this year. The 76-year-old, whose team now competes as Aston Martin, described facing 'very dark days' during his treatment.

In March and April, Jordan was informed that the cancer had spread to his spine and pelvis. Speaking on the 'Formula For Success' podcast with co-host David Coulthard, he emphasized the importance of awareness and regular testing, inspired by fellow sportsman Sir Chris Hoy's similar diagnosis.

Beyond racing, Jordan has forged a career as a television pundit and managed Adrian Newey, a multi-title-winning designer set to join Aston Martin next year. His message is one of resilience and hope as he continues to navigate his personal health challenges.

