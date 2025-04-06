Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Formula One's Young Rising Star

Andrea Kimi Antonelli made history at the Japanese Grand Prix by becoming the youngest race leader and fastest lap setter in Formula One, finishing in sixth place for Mercedes.

At just 18 years old, Antonelli led for 10 laps in his debut season, outperforming veteran Lewis Hamilton after the Briton left for Ferrari.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Antonelli expressed his satisfaction with his car's performance, which allowed him to push boundaries and gain valuable experience. His next aim is to lead the decisive final lap in upcoming races.

