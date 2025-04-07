Left Menu

Ryō Hirakawa Gears Up: Haas's New Reserve in Formula One Spotlight

Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa joins Haas as a reserve driver for four Formula One practice sessions this season. He will replace Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon at selected races. Hirakawa's detailed feedback could benefit the team, aiming to improve from sixth in the constructors' championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:52 IST
Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa has become a significant addition to Haas's reserve roster, making notable appearances in four practice sessions throughout the current Formula One season, as announced by the American racing team.

Hirakawa, who boasts a victory at the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, will replace Ollie Bearman at the Bahrain Grand Prix and later at the Mexican Grand Prix, with further races lined up in Spain and Abu Dhabi taking Esteban Ocon's spot.

Known for his meticulous feedback, Hirakawa's inclusion appears strategic, with his recent test of Haas's VF-25 car potentially enhancing the team's performance. Haas currently stands sixth in the constructors' championship as they aim to capitalize on Hirakawa's expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

