Sports Updates: Deals, Transfers, and Controversies Shape the Week

The sporting world witnessed major developments this week, with FIFA granting the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia amidst human rights concerns, raising questions from Australia's soccer players union about FIFA's judgment.

In American football, Bill Belichick will take on a new chapter as head coach for UNC's Tar Heels, while Major League Baseball saw Juan Soto join the Mets with a staggering 15-year deal.

Additionally, notable transfers and contracts are shaping the landscape, from Conner Weigman's move to Houston to Kylian Mbappe being cleared of charges in Sweden, sparking debates and interest in various leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)