Sports Updates: Deals, Transfers, and Controversies Shape the Week
A bustling week in sports includes the controversial awarding of the 2034 FIFA World Cup to Saudi Arabia; Bill Belichick’s new role at UNC; Juan Soto’s record contract with the Mets; various player transfers; Kylian Mbappe's cleared allegations; and Jimmy Butler's trade speculations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:31 IST
The sporting world witnessed major developments this week, with FIFA granting the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia amidst human rights concerns, raising questions from Australia's soccer players union about FIFA's judgment.
In American football, Bill Belichick will take on a new chapter as head coach for UNC's Tar Heels, while Major League Baseball saw Juan Soto join the Mets with a staggering 15-year deal.
Additionally, notable transfers and contracts are shaping the landscape, from Conner Weigman's move to Houston to Kylian Mbappe being cleared of charges in Sweden, sparking debates and interest in various leagues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
