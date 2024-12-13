Juan Soto: A New Era for Mets with Record-Breaking Contract

Juan Soto has announced his monumental move to the New York Mets, following a record-breaking 15-year contract worth $765 million, aiming to foster a Major League Baseball dynasty.

The ambitious athlete aligns with Mets owner Steve Cohen's mission to instill a winning culture and elevate the team's status among baseball's elite.

Soto's addition to the Mets signals a significant step towards reshaping the MLB hierarchy, as fans anticipate a potential end to a World Series title drought, spanning back to 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)