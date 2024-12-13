Stokes Eyes Present Focus as England Target New Zealand Sweep

England captain Ben Stokes acknowledges the need to stay focused on their current test series against New Zealand, rather than looking ahead to the Ashes. Despite having secured a 2-0 lead with victories in Christchurch and Wellington, Stokes is wary of the lessons learned from a missed sweep against Sri Lanka at home.

Stokes emphasized the importance of living in the moment, admitting he may have overly focused on the upcoming Ashes series. He suggests maintaining attention on current matches and revisiting the anticipation for the Ashes when the time comes.

Reflecting on the team's progress, Stokes is pleased with England's form, celebrating significant wins and emerging young talents, particularly Harry Brook. He has delivered exceptional performances against New Zealand, solidifying his position as a rising star in international cricket.

