Hazlewood's Return Shakes Up Australia's Test Strategy

Australian captain Pat Cummins announced that Josh Hazlewood will replace Scott Boland in the third Test against India. Hazlewood has recovered from a side strain, which forced him out of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. Cummins expressed confidence in Hazlewood's readiness, while acknowledging Boland's performance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:28 IST
On Friday, Australian captain Pat Cummins declared that pacer Josh Hazlewood would replace Scott Boland in the playing XI for the third Test against India following his recovery from a side strain.

The injury previously kept Hazlewood out of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. Cummins expressed his confidence that Hazlewood could complete the match without issues, highlighting recent favorable assessments from the medical team.

While acknowledging Boland's impressive performance in a recent Test match, including the wicket of Virat Kohli, Cummins showed empathy for the veteran bowler's situation. The Australian team also faces challenges from recent mismatches at Brisbane's Gabba venue.

