Hazlewood's Return Shakes Up Australia's Test Strategy

On Friday, Australian captain Pat Cummins declared that pacer Josh Hazlewood would replace Scott Boland in the playing XI for the third Test against India following his recovery from a side strain.

The injury previously kept Hazlewood out of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. Cummins expressed his confidence that Hazlewood could complete the match without issues, highlighting recent favorable assessments from the medical team.

While acknowledging Boland's impressive performance in a recent Test match, including the wicket of Virat Kohli, Cummins showed empathy for the veteran bowler's situation. The Australian team also faces challenges from recent mismatches at Brisbane's Gabba venue.

