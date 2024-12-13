Left Menu

Dutee Chand Unscathed After Cuttack Car Crash

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand emerged unhurt following a collision between her car and a truck near OMP Square in Cuttack. The incident occurred as Chand was traveling from Jajpur to Bhubaneswar. The truck driver attempted to flee but was stopped and later detained by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:23 IST
Dutee Chand Unscathed After Cuttack Car Crash
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Dutee Chand, renowned Indian sprinter, narrowly escaped injury following a car accident near OMP Square in Cuttack on Thursday evening. She was en route to Bhubaneswar from her native Jajpur district when a truck collided with her luxury vehicle.

The incident resulted in damages to her car but left both Chand and her traveling companion unharmed. Quick to act, Chand halted the truck, which had been attempting to flee the scene, and reported the episode to the Madhupatna police station.

Police promptly responded, apprehending the truck driver for questioning. Chand recounted the encounter, expressing dismay at the abusive language used by the fleeing driver. Authorities confirmed the safety of both Chand and her friend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024