Dutee Chand Unscathed After Cuttack Car Crash

Dutee Chand, renowned Indian sprinter, narrowly escaped injury following a car accident near OMP Square in Cuttack on Thursday evening. She was en route to Bhubaneswar from her native Jajpur district when a truck collided with her luxury vehicle.

The incident resulted in damages to her car but left both Chand and her traveling companion unharmed. Quick to act, Chand halted the truck, which had been attempting to flee the scene, and reported the episode to the Madhupatna police station.

Police promptly responded, apprehending the truck driver for questioning. Chand recounted the encounter, expressing dismay at the abusive language used by the fleeing driver. Authorities confirmed the safety of both Chand and her friend.

