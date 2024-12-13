Jasprit Bumrah: The Modern Paceman's Legacy

Jasprit Bumrah, hailed by former India coach Greg Chappell, is drawing comparisons to legendary pacemen such as Dennis Lillee and Richard Hadlee, yet forging his own distinctive path in cricket history. Chappell commends Bumrah's extraordinary skills, blending aggression, precision, and strategic brilliance.

Bumrah's lethal yorkers and unsettling bounce evoke memories of Lillee's on-field ferocity. Chappell remarks that Bumrah maintains the pressure on batsmen, akin to Lillee's unrelenting attacks, making him a formidable challenge for opponents.

Chappell highlights Bumrah's ability to outsmart batsmen with subtle variations, reminiscent of Andy Roberts' cerebral approach. He emphasizes that Bumrah's focus on perfection, echoing Hadlee's style, is vital for India's pace attack, drawing parallels to cricket's greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)