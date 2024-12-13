Rwanda Eyes Formula One Revival in Africa

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has officially declared the nation's intention to host a Formula One race, aiming to revitalize the sport's presence in Africa. Kagame announced this initiative just before an awards ceremony in Kigali, where the champion's trophy was awarded to Max Verstappen for the fourth consecutive year.

Formula One has been absent from Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix in Kyalami. Kagame expressed his gratitude to Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali and his team for their progress in talks with Rwanda. Kagame emphasized the seriousness and commitment with which Rwanda approaches this opportunity, aiming to build a venture all can be proud of.

The proposed race track, planned to be near Bugesera's new international airport, will be designed by former F1 racer Alexander Wurz's company. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, voiced his support for bringing F1 to Africa, highlighting the continent's potential in tourism and sports.

