Indian Team Owner Arrested in Lanka T10 Match-Fixing Scandal

Prem Thakkur, the Indian proprietor of the Lanka T10 Super League's Galle Marvels team, was apprehended on charges of match-fixing as reported by police. His arrest took place a day following the tournament's commencement and he was subsequently brought before a local court.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Thakkur was detained by the Sri Lanka Sports Police Unit in compliance with the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act. The arrest occurred at a hotel in Kandy where the tournament matches are being played.

A foreign athlete had reportedly raised concerns about Thakkur's approach to match-fixing, prompting these actions. Despite the controversy, the tournament's director, Samantha Dodanwela, has confirmed that the event will proceed as scheduled, while an ICC anti-corruption representative remains present in Sri Lanka to monitor proceedings at the request of Sri Lanka Cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)