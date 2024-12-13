Left Menu

Harry Kane: On the Brink of Return to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is expected to return to action for Bayern Munich next week following a muscle injury. The England captain has missed three games after being injured against Borussia Dortmund. Coach Vincent Kompany confirmed Kane's progress, with a potential return during Bayern's clash against Leipzig on December 20.

Harry Kane, the England captain, is anticipated to rejoin Bayern Munich next week after recovering from a muscle injury, coach Vincent Kompany announced on Friday.

Kane had been sidelined since sustaining the injury against Borussia Dortmund in late November, missing three matches. Although unavailable for the upcoming Bundesliga game against Mainz, Kompany confirmed the forward's potential return when Bayern faces Leipzig.

Despite Bayern's injury challenges, the winter break offers a recovery window before their Club World Cup commitments. Kompany emphasized the break's value for mental and physical recuperation, citing Bayern's packed schedule in the coming year.

