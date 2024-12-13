Harry Kane: On the Brink of Return to Bayern Munich
Harry Kane is expected to return to action for Bayern Munich next week following a muscle injury. The England captain has missed three games after being injured against Borussia Dortmund. Coach Vincent Kompany confirmed Kane's progress, with a potential return during Bayern's clash against Leipzig on December 20.
- Country:
- Germany
Harry Kane, the England captain, is anticipated to rejoin Bayern Munich next week after recovering from a muscle injury, coach Vincent Kompany announced on Friday.
Kane had been sidelined since sustaining the injury against Borussia Dortmund in late November, missing three matches. Although unavailable for the upcoming Bundesliga game against Mainz, Kompany confirmed the forward's potential return when Bayern faces Leipzig.
Despite Bayern's injury challenges, the winter break offers a recovery window before their Club World Cup commitments. Kompany emphasized the break's value for mental and physical recuperation, citing Bayern's packed schedule in the coming year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Showdown: The Teams Heading to the 2025 Club World Cup
DAZN Scores Exclusive Rights to 2025 Club World Cup
High-Stakes Showdown: Club World Cup Draws Top Teams for 2024
FIFA's Club World Cup Takes the Stage in the USA: A Glimpse at Soccer's New Global Spectacle
FIFA Club World Cup Draws Powerhouses to U.S. for 2024 Tournament