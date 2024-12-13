A New Era for England: Tuchel Faces a Challenging World Cup Qualifying Draw

Thomas Tuchel's debut assignment as England's head coach brings formidable challenges. On Friday, the German coach witnessed England being drawn into a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group alongside teams like Serbia and Albania at FIFA's headquarters.

England faces an arduous path ahead as Tuchel, set to begin his tenure in January, prepares for games starting between March and September. The expanded World Cup now sees Europe sending 16 teams, emphasizing the stakes of this tournament.

Under Tuchel's guidance, the England squad looks to navigate this challenging landscape, interspersed with historical tensions, particularly noted in their match-ups with Serbia and Albania, as they aim for World Cup glory in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)