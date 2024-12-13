Left Menu

Satish Kumar Karunakaran Eyes Another Super 100 Title

Defending champion Satish Kumar Karunakaran advanced to the semifinals of the Odisha Masters after a hard-fought victory in the men's singles. The 23-year-old from Chennai will face Tharun Mannepalli in the semis. The tournament also saw competitive matches in women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:14 IST
Odisha Masters
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champion Satish Kumar Karunakaran is poised to clinch yet another Super 100 title as he advances to the semifinals of the Odisha Masters. The 23-year-old badminton powerhouse from Chennai secured his spot after a compelling quarterfinal against compatriot Ayush Shetty, a bronze medallist at this year's World Junior Championships.

Karunakaran's journey to the semifinals was not without challenge, as he overcame Shetty with a 21-18, 12-21, 21-9 victory. His next opponent, fellow Indian Tharun Mannepalli, secured his semifinal place by defeating Abhishek Saini in straight sets.

Elsewhere, the tournament is heating up with both women's and men's doubles pairs competing fiercely. Notably, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani will meet Singapore's He Yongkai Terry and Jin Yu Jia in the mixed doubles semifinals, while the women's double semifinalists include strong performances from Indian, Japanese, and Chinese pairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

