Satish Kumar Karunakaran Eyes Another Super 100 Title
Defending champion Satish Kumar Karunakaran advanced to the semifinals of the Odisha Masters after a hard-fought victory in the men's singles. The 23-year-old from Chennai will face Tharun Mannepalli in the semis. The tournament also saw competitive matches in women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories.
Defending champion Satish Kumar Karunakaran is poised to clinch yet another Super 100 title as he advances to the semifinals of the Odisha Masters. The 23-year-old badminton powerhouse from Chennai secured his spot after a compelling quarterfinal against compatriot Ayush Shetty, a bronze medallist at this year's World Junior Championships.
Karunakaran's journey to the semifinals was not without challenge, as he overcame Shetty with a 21-18, 12-21, 21-9 victory. His next opponent, fellow Indian Tharun Mannepalli, secured his semifinal place by defeating Abhishek Saini in straight sets.
Elsewhere, the tournament is heating up with both women's and men's doubles pairs competing fiercely. Notably, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani will meet Singapore's He Yongkai Terry and Jin Yu Jia in the mixed doubles semifinals, while the women's double semifinalists include strong performances from Indian, Japanese, and Chinese pairs.
