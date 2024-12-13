India Announces Squad for Women's T20Is and ODIs against West Indies

The BCCI Women's Selection Committee unveiled India's 15-member squad on Friday for the upcoming series against West Indies, encompassing three T20Is and three ODIs over the next fortnight. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will spearhead the team, with accomplished players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh featuring prominently.

In the T20I squad, cricketers such as Nandini Kashyap, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, and Radha Yadav make the cut but are excluded from the ODI selection. They are replaced by players Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis, and Tanuja Kanwer for the ODI matches according to ICC guidelines. Meanwhile, injuries sideline Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil, and Priya Punia, who recently sustained a knee injury during an ODI against Australia.

The T20I fixtures are scheduled to take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will host the ODIs. India aims to bounce back after a recent 3-0 ODI defeat to Australia and seeks to secure crucial points against the West Indies and subsequent matches against Ireland in their bid for better standing in the ICC Women's Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)