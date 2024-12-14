High-Stakes Final Test: England vs New Zealand at Hamilton
England captain Ben Stokes chose to bowl first in the third test against New Zealand at Hamilton. England's squad saw Matthew Potts replacing Chris Woakes, while New Zealand introduced Will Young and Mitchell Santner. This match marks Tim Southee's retirement, concluding his illustrious 16-year career.
In a decisive cricket clash, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the third and final test at Hamilton's Seddon Park. England, already victorious in the series, introduced Matthew Potts in place of Chris Woakes, showing their squad depth.
New Zealand, meanwhile, made strategic changes, with captain Tom Latham announcing Will Young would step in for Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner replacing Nathan Smith. Santner's inclusion highlights his recent success in India, while Tim Southee's final test is poised to be a memorable farewell.
As the two teams prepare for the final showdown, Latham emphasizes the need for a performance they can be proud of, aiming for a grand send-off for Southee's 16-year-long glittering career.

