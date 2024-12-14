High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test
India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma opted to field first against Australia in the crucial third test at Gabba. With both teams making strategic changes, the match promises a fierce contest. Rohit aims to leverage the grassy pitch conditions to India's advantage in the eventful series tied 1-1.
In a crucial encounter at the Gabba, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia, ramping up the excitement in the five-match test series currently tied at 1-1.
With Rohit Sharma under pressure due to poor form, India adjusted their lineup for the test in Brisbane. The team brought in Ravindra Jadeja for Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep for Harshit Rana. Australia made a solitary change, welcoming back Josh Hazlewood in place of Scott Boland.
Rohit emphasized the importance of utilizing the pitch's conditions, characterized by its grassy surface, to their advantage in the opening phase. Meanwhile, Australia's captain Pat Cummins kept his cards close, acknowledging the series' intensity and the anticipated vibrant support at the Gabba stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
