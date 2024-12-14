Left Menu

Calabria Calls for Respect Amid AC Milan Controversy

AC Milan captain Davide Calabria responds to online criticism following manager Paulo Fonseca's comments on player commitment. Calabria, who has faced injuries and limited playing time, urges fans for respect and emphasizes the team's professional focus ahead of their match against Genoa.

Amidst a swirl of criticism, AC Milan captain Davide Calabria has spoken out against the negative online chatter following his team's recent Champions League performance.

Manager Paulo Fonseca's comments on player commitment sparked controversy, though no specific names were mentioned. Nonetheless, Calabria and some teammates found themselves under fire.

Addressing the issue, Calabria, who has been plagued by injuries and limited to four league appearances, called for respect, urging fans to focus on the team's professionalism as they prepare to face Genoa in Serie A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

