RCB Gears Up for WPL 2025 Auction with Strong Core Team

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under coach Luke Williams, strategizes for the WPL 2025 auction, retaining a robust squad from last season. Scheduled for December 15 in Bengaluru, the auction will feature 120 players, with RCB filling four slots and eyeing potential additions to fortify their defending champions' lineup.

RCB Gears Up for WPL 2025 Auction with Strong Core Team
RCB team with the trophy at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Photo: X/@RCBTweets). Image Credit: ANI
As anticipation builds for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Luke Williams is confident in his team's preparations, emphasizing the retention of a formidable core of players from the previous season.

Set to unfold in Bengaluru on December 15, the auction list comprises 120 promising players, including 91 Indian talents and 29 overseas contenders, with three representing Associate Nations. Williams stressed the significance of consistency and the strategic potential the mini-auction presents.

Having clinched the WPL 2024 title against Delhi Capitals, RCB boasts a robust lineup spearheaded by captain Smriti Mandhana. The management has retained 14 players, including star batter Ellyse Perry and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh, while scouting for impactful additions to fill four open positions in their championship roster.

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

