Power Struggle: Dual Elections in Indian Golf Union

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is witnessing a fierce internal conflict with dual elections scheduled by rival factions this Sunday. One faction is led by President Brijinder Singh and will hold its election at the India Habitat Centre under the supervision of Justice (retd) Rameshwar Singh Malik, permitted by the Delhi High Court as Returning Officer.

Singh is expected to emerge as an uncontested president with Satish Kumar and Sanjeev Rattan unopposed for the roles of secretary and treasurer. The election process was deemed unnecessary by Justice Malik due to the lack of competition.

Conversely, the faction led by Secretary General Harish Shetty will conduct an election at the Olympic Bhavan with Justice (retd) Garg as Returning Officer. Despite criticism and legal challenges from the Bengal Golf Association, the High Court has allowed Malik to proceed while granting the petitioner the right to contest post-election results.

