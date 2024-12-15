New Zealand Dominates Day Two Despite Series Loss
New Zealand impressively took the lead on day two of the third test against England, despite England having already secured the series. Kane Williamson's half-century and the bowlers' attacking prowess put New Zealand in control with a strong overall lead, aiming for a morale-boosting victory.
On the second day of the third test, New Zealand emerged dominant against England, despite the latter's series win. Led by Kane Williamson's 38th half-century, New Zealand scored 136 for three at close of play, earning a lead of 340 runs.
The day started with New Zealand's lower-order adding to their overnight total, thanks in part to Mitchell Santner and Will O'Rourke, giving them a solid 347 in the first innings. Their bowlers, including Matt Henry, then dismantled England's batting order rapidly, securing a significant first-innings lead.
New Zealand's younger bowlers shone, with Henry claiming crucial wickets early on. Skipper Williamson, not out on 50, stood firm as New Zealand aimed for a consolation win in Tim Southee's final test. England's struggles continued with key dismissals, leaving them reeling against a determined New Zealand side.
