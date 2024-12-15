Bowling Coach Morkel Urges Indian Bowlers to Improve Strategies Against Australia

Bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted Sunday that Indian bowlers struggled against Australian batsman Travis Head, highlighting a need for better execution with the older ball between overs 50 and 80.

Head and centurion Steve Smith added a decisive 171 runs during the third session of the third Test's second day, leaving Australia at 405 for seven. Morkel expressed concerns over the leakage of runs, despite initial success in the morning session.

Morkel defended the efforts of seamers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, commending their perseverance alongside Jasprit Bumrah's standout performance, while urging focus on strategic improvements in subsequent innings.

